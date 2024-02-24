1.45 crore Devotees Visited Medaram: Seethakka

Warangal: Around 1.45 crore devotees had darshan of the Goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma during the four days of the Medaram jatara which concluded on Saturday, said panchayat raj minister Dr D. Anasuya Seethakka.

Speaking to mediapersons in Medaram on Saturday, she thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for allocating sufficient funds for conducting the jatara. Dr Seethakka said that being a native of the Adivasi region it was a proud moment to witness Asia’s biggest tribal fair and having darshan of the Goddesses.

She said that funds were utilised for repairs in Medaram and its surroundings which were badly affected by last year’s heavy rains. She appreciated the TSRTC, which operated 12,000 trips to Medaram.

She pointed out that although 5,090 persons went missing during the festival, officials traced 5,060 of them, thanks to several camps established at various locations for the purposes.

Meanwhile, Saturday saw a huge rush of devotees. Following an increase in bus services and some technical problems, there were traffic jams at various places.

Thanking the priests and the Adivasi s, Dr Seethakka said that they would not only rectify the flaws that were noticed but also come up with permanent solutions before the mini-Medaram jatara, which will be held next year. She will have a review meeting with officials of all concerned departments, she said.