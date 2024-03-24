14 Held During Raids on Illicit Liquor Units in Anakapalli

Visakhapatnam: The Anakapalli police on Saturday nabbed 14 persons and booked 21 cases during raids on illicit liquor units. They also seized 22 litres of illicit liquor, 30 litres of illegal arrack, known as ‘Natusara’, besides nearly 5,000 litres of jaggery, being used in the production of illicit liquor, was destroyed.



Speaking at a press conference, district SP K.V. Muralikrishna stated that eight persons were booked for drunk driving while another 24 cases were registered against individuals for consuming alcohol in public spaces. Furthermore, over 300 cases were filed for violation of Motor Vehicle (MV) rules and a fine of Rs. 74,832 was imposed against them, he said.



With the general elections fast approaching, the SP directed the officials to take necessary steps for ensuring a peaceful polling. This includes visiting polling centres, educating villagers about the election process and organizing flag marches with central police forces in villages to deter any potential disturbances, thereby ensuring a safe environment for polling.

