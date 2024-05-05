13 postal ballot facilitation centres in Kurnool, Nandyal

District collector G. Srijana has announced the establishment of eight centers to facilitate the use of 15,480 postal ballots across all constituencies in Kurnool from May 6 to 8. Additionally, arrangements have been made for postal ballots for 17,000 people in Nandyal, according to collector K. Srinivasulu.So far, 20,365 people have applied for postal ballots by the polling staff on all kinds of election duties. Facilitation centres have been arranged for all of them as per the instructions of the Election Commission, operating from 9 am to 5 pm.This includes 1,604 employees related to essential services, 3,281 employees from other districts, and 15,480 election personnel such as POs, APOs, OPVOs, police, etc.Facilitation centres have been set up at eight various locations in Kurnool, including schools and meeting halls, across different constituencies.In Nandyal, five facilitation centres for postal ballots are being established at several schools and colleges. Since the implementation of the Election Code of Conduct in the district, a total of `7.32 crore have been seized in cash, liquor, and other valuables across the district, the collector added.