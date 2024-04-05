128 Sarees, Liquor Seized; MCC Violatio

Ballari: Officials have intercepted a consignment of 128 sarees valued at Rs 2.79 lakh being transported without proper documentation, citing a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

A case has been filed in this regard.



In addition to the sarees, the Excise Department confiscated 85.38 liters of liquor worth Rs 41,946, while the police department seized 8.32 liters valued at Rs 1,920.





District Election Officer and District Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra emphasized the district's commitment to upholding the sanctity of the electoral process, noting the deployment of 16 flying squads, 24 Static Surveillance Teams (SST), and seven Excise teams. These teams are monitoring activities across the district to ensure strict enforcement of the model code of conduct.











