12-year-old boy drowns in stormwater drain in Haveri

DC Correspondent
17 Oct 2024 11:37 AM GMT
A 12-year-old boy tragically drowned in an overflowing stormwater drain in Haveri after heavy rains caused flooding in the area
Haveri: A 12-year-old boy died after drowning in a stormwater drain in Haveri on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the Shivajinagar area, within the limits of the Town Police Station.

Heavy rain between Wednesday night and Thursday morning had caused flooding of roads and stormwater drains in the city.

The boy, identified as Nivedan, accidentally fell into the overflowing drain. The police, along with fire department officials, launched a search operation, and Nivedan was found in the drain.

He was taken to the government hospital where he was declared dead.

