11 Cops Booked In Hawala Money Loot In Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Six cops of Madhya Pradesh including a woman sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) were on Tuesday arrested for the alleged 50:50 deal with a hawala operator to help him avoid police action.

Eleven police personnel including Seoni SDOP Pooja Pandey have been booked for dacoity in connection with the case.

Of them, six cops including the SDOP were on Tuesday arrested while five others are at large, a senior police officer said.

The hawala money to the tune of Rs three crore was seized from a Nagpur-based businessman S. Parmar in Seoni in Madhya Pradesh in the intervening night of October eight and nine.

The raiding police party had allegedly struck a deal with him to share the hawala money equally between them to let him go without being booked in the case.

According to Jabalpur inspector general police Pramod Verma, a police team intercepted a car in Seoni in which Nagpur-based businessman S Parmar and two others were travelling and seized the alleged hawala money from them.

Later, the police team made a deal with the businessman to share the hawala money equally between them so as not to register a case against him.

The businessman later found Rs 25 lakh missing when he reached Nagpur and returned to Seoni to discuss it with the SDOP, which was leaked to the media and the senior police officers.

The local additional superintendent of police who probed the matter seized Rs 1.45 crore from the SDOP office on October nine, the police officer said.

Police also arrested the businessman and his two employees in connection with the case, he said.

Eleven police personnel including the SDOP have been booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for looting the seized hawala money.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said the state government would not tolerate any kind of indiscipline actions by the police officers and added that those found guilty in the Seoni incident would face disciplinary and legal actions.