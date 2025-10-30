11 Charge-Sheeted in Suhas Shetty Murder Case in Bengaluru: NIA

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted 11 arrested accused in the Suhas Shetty murder case.

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA special court in Bengaluru against 11 arrested accused under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Arms Act-1959.

Suhas Shetty was brutally hacked to death by seven persons armed with lethal weapons, including swords and machetes, on May 1, 2025. The shocking targeted killing was carried out in full public view to instil fear and to spread terror in the society.

The NIA, which took over the case on the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, found a larger conspiracy behind the targeted killing. It further found during investigations that, Suhas Shetty’s activities were meticulously tracked over several months as part of the elaborate conspiracy, and on the fateful day, seven accused in two cars trailed Suhas Shetty’s car.

The accused caused a deliberate accident on the car driven by Suhas Shetty followed by intentional ramming by another vehicle; thereby blocking all escape routes for Suhas Shetty and his friends. Suhas Shetty was forced to flee on foot, and was chased and hacked to death by the assailants.

As per NIA investigations in the case RC-01/2025/NIA/BLR, the terror plot was hatched by accused Abdul Safwan Safwan alias Kalavaru Safwan alias Chopu Safwan, an ex-member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), along with Niyaz alias Niya, Mohammed Musamir alias Mahamed Musameer alias Mohammad alias Muzammil, Noushad alias Vamanjoor Noushad alias Chotte Noushad alias Chotu another ex-KFD & PFI member and Adil Maharoof.

Accused Adil Maharoof had provided the funds, which were used to recruit other accused on the promise of payment or by exploiting any previous existing enmity with the victim. All the five mentioned above, along with Kalandar Shafi alias Mande Shafi, M Nagaraja alias Naga alias Appu, Ranjith, Mahammed Rizwan alias Rijju, Azaruddin alias Azar alias Ajju, and Abdul Khader alias Noufal are named in the chargesheet filed today. Investigation against another arrested accused, Abdul Razak is under way.