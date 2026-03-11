108 Naxals Surrender in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: In a remarkable success of the government's fight against Naxalism, 108 hardened Maoists carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 3.95 crore on their heads surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, officials said. Thirty-seven Maoists from Bijapur, 30 in Dantewada, 18 in Sukma, 16 in Bastar, four in Narayanpur and three in Kanker -- all from the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee -- have laid down their arms before the forces, they said.

Among the surrendered guerrillas, six were divisional commanders carrying a reward of eight lakh each, officials said. Security forces have also seized a huge pile of arms based on the information shared by the surrendered Maoists, they added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a deadline of March 31, 2026, for the complete removal of Naxalism from the country.



