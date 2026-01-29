10 Passengers Escape with Injuries as Bus Catches Fire near Bengaluru
The police and the fire services department are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire
Hyderabad: At least 10 passengers sustained minor injuries after a private bus travelling from Hosanagar to Bengaluru with 36 passengers onboard caught fire on Thursday. There was no loss of lives in the incident.
On receiving information, the fire-fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The police and the fire services department are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.
( Source : ANI )
