10 Killed in Fire at SCB Medical College Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: At least 10 patients were killed and more than 20 others sustained burn injuries in a major fire that broke out at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack late on Sunday night.

According to reports, the fire erupted at around 2 AM following a suspected electrical short circuit in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the trauma care centre located on the first floor of the casualty department building. Around 23 patients were reportedly present in the ICU and its adjacent unit at the time of the incident.

Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control after battling it for nearly half an hour. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accompanied by Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, visited the hospital early Monday morning and reviewed the situation with senior officials.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, the Chief Minister said he met the injured patients and the relatives of the victims.

“It is a tragic incident. I have ordered a judicial inquiry into the mishap. Anyone found responsible will face strict action as per the findings of the probe,” Majhi said, adding that the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit.

The Chief Minister also announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragedy. He further assured that all injured persons would receive free treatment.

Majhi directed the Director General of Fire Services to visit the hospital and conduct a comprehensive review of the fire safety arrangements.

Meanwhile, at least 11 attendants and relatives of patients undergoing treatment in the casualty department sustained injuries while attempting to rescue patients during the blaze. They have been admitted to a special care unit of the hospital and are reported to be stable, the Chief Minister said.