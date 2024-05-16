1 killed in bike collision at RS Pendekal Road

Hyderabad: One person died and another was critically injured in a high-speed collision between two motorcycles on RS Pendekal Road near Rampalli village in Tuggali mandal on Wednesday. According to Tuggali sub inspector K. Mallikarjuna, Ramesh the eldest son of Sunkayya and Keshamma from Rampalli died on the spot. He and his friend Nagaraju, who sustained severe injuries, were returning from a village feast when the accident occurred. Nagaraju was later rushed to Kurnool General Government Hospital for treatment. Tuggali police has registered a case based on complaint by the victims.





