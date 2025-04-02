Kamal Haasan's Thuglife OTT Rights Sold For Fancy Price

Kamal Haasan’s much-anticipated film Thug Life has been in the news since its announcement. The film is being directed by Mani Ratnam. If the latest reports are to be believed, the makers of the movie have struck an OTT deal with Netflix.



It is being said that the pan-Indian movie's digital rights have been sold for a staggering Rs 150 crore. Yes, Netflix has bagged the digital rights by shelling out a record price. However, before jumping to conclusions, let’s wait for an official announcement from the makers.



As is known, Thug Life reunites director Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after 37 years, raising high expectations for the project. The film’s teaser was unveiled on Kamal Haasan’s 70th birthday (in November 2024) and received a positive response from all quarters.



Thug Life is produced by the powerhouse team of Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nasser, Joju George, Ali Fazal, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles.



The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 5, 2025.

