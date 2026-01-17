Ram Charan’s Peddi OTT Release on This Platform

Ram Charan’s upcoming film, PEDDI, is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on March 27, 2026. Production is currently in full swing.



Netflix has officially announced that PEDDI will stream on its platform following its theatrical run. The streaming giant shared the news on X, stating: "Peddi is not just the story of a sportsman, but of those left behind."





The film will be available on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Reports suggest that Netflix acquired the digital rights for a staggering Rs 105 crore.



AR Rahman has composed the music for this sports-based romantic action drama co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and others.

