Nepal: President’s Home Torched, PM Calls All-Party Meet

Kathmandu: Nepal erupted in violent protests Tuesday, with Gen Z demonstrators vandalizing and setting fire to the homes of the President, former Prime Ministers, and an Energy Minister

Among the most notable incidents, protesters set fire to the home of President Ram Chandra Poudel. Videos circulating on social media show demonstrators moving through the President’s residence and causing damage.

According to The Kathmandu Post, demonstrators attacked and vandalised several residences of political leaders and ministers. Protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, and pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel, and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday evening following intensifying nationwide Gen-Z led protests against alleged corruption in the country.

"I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation," the Nepal Prime Minister said in an appeal.

According to the report, protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel, and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

Protesters also attempted to attack the residence of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha but were prevented by security personnel. They hurled stones at the residence of opposition leader and CPN-MC chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Demonstrators similarly targeted residences of chief ministers, provincial ministers, and other leaders in various districts despite heightened security measures.

In Kathmandu, protesters clashed with police and pelted stones at security personnel. Police responded by using tear gas shells to disperse the crowds.

According to The Himalayan Press, the movement has intensified across Nepal, resulting in widespread injuries and the imposition of curfews in several districts. Authorities have imposed restrictions in Kathmandu and Lalitpur, including Bhaisepati, Sanepa, Chyasal, and central Kathmandu, banning gatherings, protests, and movement without authorization.

In Kavrepalanchok, curfew began at 12.15 pm after heightened violence, with highways completely closed. In Koshi Province (Biratnagar, Morang), restrictions are in effect from 11.00 am to 10.00 pm, covering areas from Nepal Rastra Bank (East) to Jatuwa Chowk (South). Birgunj, Parsa, is under curfew from 11.00 am to 6.00 pm in the city’s market area. In Makwanpur, protesters blocked the East-West Highway by burning tires, disrupting traffic. Authorities have deployed additional forces to manage the unrest.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution and follow local guidelines. The ministry expressed condolences for the lives lost in the protests.

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured," the MEA said in a statement.

"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue. We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the statement added.

At least 19 people were killed and over 200 injured during the Gen Z protests across Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal, triggered by a social media ban that was lifted by the government late last night. Protests, however, resumed this morning with agitators defying curfews.

Nepal’s Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari resigned today, condemning the government’s crackdown. Adhikari, aligned with the Shekhar Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress, stepped down citing the authoritarian response during Monday's protests. His resignation follows that of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, who quit earlier, taking moral responsibility for the government’s handling of the unrest.