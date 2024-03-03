NDSA Constitutes Committee for Inspection of Kaleshwaram Barrages

Hyderabad: The design aspects of the three main barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla — for which ex-chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao took credit — will be under the close scrutiny of a six-member National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) team.

The state government, which had sought an NDSA inquiry, previously said it would take action on the three barrages based on the committee's recommendations. The committee has been asked to submit its report in four months.The remit for the six-member team, headed by J. Chandrashekhar Iyer, former chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC), is to examine the project data, drawings, design memoranda, tests, site investigation reports, barrage inspection reports and materials used in the design, construction, quality control and quality assurance of the three barrages.The Union jal shakti ministry asked the committee to examine the physical and mathematical model studies carried out for aiding the design of three barrages, to examine the causes leading to the sinking of the Medigadda barrage, as well as other distress.The committee will inspect the three barrages, hold discussions with the stakeholders “for holistic appreciation of site-related issues” and “ascertain the hydraulic, structural, and geotechnical aspects of the three barrages,” according to the Union Jal shakti ministry order.The committee will interact with stakeholders and all agencies responsible.The ministry asked the committee to examine the causes of distress that may be observed in the two upstream barrages of Annaram, which were emptied after they started leaking water, and Sundilla. It will recommend measures or further studies and investigations to address and mitigate the distress condition of the three barrages and recommend measures to prevent their recurrence.The members of the committee include U.C. Vidyarthi, a scientist at the Central Soil and Materials Research Station, New Delhi; R. Patil, a scientist with the Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune and Shiv Kumar Sharma, director, Central Water Commission (CWC), New Delhi.Rahul Kumar Singh, director, Gates (NW&S), CWC, director (disaster & resilience) from the NDSA will also be a part of the team, while Amitabh Meena, director (technical), NDSA, has been appointed member-secretary of the committee.The Centre constituted the committee as per the request made by the state government. The TS irrigation secretary had written to the NDSA chairman to arrange for a thorough inspection and study of the designs and construction of the three barrages on February 13.