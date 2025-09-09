Live: NDA's Radhakrishnan Wins VP Polls, PM Congratulates Him
Opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy secures 300 votes in a decisive outcome
New Delhi: NDA candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday won the vice-presidential elections, securing 452 votes against opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes.
As voting continued earlier in the day, Radhakrishnan held an edge with 427 MPs supporting him, well above the majority mark of 391. The electoral college, comprising members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, has a total strength of 781.
Voting for the vice-presidential election began at 10 am and concluded at 5 pm, with results declared later in the evening. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition bloc remained united, claiming all 315 of its MPs turned up to vote. “This is an unprecedented 100 per cent turnout,” he said.
BJP leaders expressed confidence in Radhakrishnan’s victory. A BJP leader estimated that the NDA candidate was expected to secure at least 427 votes — 293 in the Lok Sabha and 134 in the Rajya Sabha. The Opposition’s candidate Reddy was backed by 354 MPs, including 249 from the Lower House and 105 from the Upper House. Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chose to abstain from voting.
BJP MPs voiced strong optimism about the outcome. MP Ananta Nayak said, “NDA has more numbers in the election today. We will definitely win, and CP Radhakrishnan will definitely become the Vice President of the country.” MP Pradeep Purohit added, “Our candidate must win. There is no doubt, as our numbers are more than 422. We also expect support from other parties, and there is a possibility of cross-voting in our favour.” Rambhai Mokariya echoed the sentiment, saying, “We are very hopeful. Our candidate will win 100 per cent. We will ensure he wins with a thumping majority. The opposition candidate is not going to win.”
Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty and other NDA MPs gathered at Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s residence before heading to Parliament for voting. Counting of votes began later in the evening, confirming Radhakrishnan’s victory.
- 9 Sept 2025 8:37 PM IST
Your decades of rich experience in public life will contribute significantly to the nation's progress: President Murmu to Radhakrishnan.
- 9 Sept 2025 8:25 PM IST
Though result not in my favour, ideological battle continues with ever greater vigour: B. Sudershan Reddy after VP poll defeat
Opposition stood united for vice presidential election, its performance has undeniably been most respectable: Cong after VP poll result
Our democracy is strengthened not by victory alone, but by spirit of dialogue, dissent, participation: B Sudershan Reddy after VP poll defeat
I wish vice president-elect C P Radhakrishnan the very best as he embarks upon his tenure: B Sudershan Reddy after VP poll defeat
We hope vice president-elect will uphold highest ethos of parliamentary traditions, ensuring equal space for Opposition: Kharge
This was more than an election, it was a battle of ideology: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after VP poll results
Best wishes to C P Radhakrishnan on securing victory in vice presidential election: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
BJP's arithmetical victory in VP poll is both moral and political defeat; ideological battle continues undiminished: Congress' Jairam Ramesh
PM Modi congratulates Radhakrishnan on VP poll win; says his life devoted to serving society, empowering poor. He expresses confidence that Radhakrishnan will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen constitutional values.
Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar congratulates C P Radhakrishnan on being elected as next VP.
- 9 Sept 2025 7:55 PM IST
“I humbly accept the outcome, with abiding faith in the democratic processes of our great republic,” said Opposition nominee B. Sudershan Reddy after the VP poll
- 9 Sept 2025 7:46 PM IST
Total 767 votes were cast in Vice Presidential polls, 752 were valid and 15 were invalid: Returning Officer P.C. Mody
- 9 Sept 2025 7:46 PM IST
I declare CP Radhakrishnan elected to post of Vice President; result to be communicated to EC: Returning Officer P C Mody
- 9 Sept 2025 6:20 PM IST
Counting of votes for Vice Presidential election begins
- 9 Sept 2025 5:45 PM IST
VP Poll Voting Ends
Voting for the Vice President election has concluded; counting starts at 6 pm with results expected by evening.
- 9 Sept 2025 5:28 PM IST
“There are always claims of the opposition, this is not new. Even after losing, they celebrate… This time also, we will win, and they will be happy,” — Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister
- 9 Sept 2025 4:59 PM IST
Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur expressed confidence that NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan has secured victory in the Vice Presidential election.
- 9 Sept 2025 4:21 PM IST
Polling in the Vice Presidential election on Monday saw a 96% turnout by 3 pm, with voting continuing until 5 pm and results expected by 7:45 pm.