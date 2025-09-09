New Delhi: NDA candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday won the vice-presidential elections, securing 452 votes against opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes.

As voting continued earlier in the day, Radhakrishnan held an edge with 427 MPs supporting him, well above the majority mark of 391. The electoral college, comprising members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, has a total strength of 781.

Voting for the vice-presidential election began at 10 am and concluded at 5 pm, with results declared later in the evening. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition bloc remained united, claiming all 315 of its MPs turned up to vote. “This is an unprecedented 100 per cent turnout,” he said.

BJP leaders expressed confidence in Radhakrishnan’s victory. A BJP leader estimated that the NDA candidate was expected to secure at least 427 votes — 293 in the Lok Sabha and 134 in the Rajya Sabha. The Opposition’s candidate Reddy was backed by 354 MPs, including 249 from the Lower House and 105 from the Upper House. Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chose to abstain from voting.

BJP MPs voiced strong optimism about the outcome. MP Ananta Nayak said, “NDA has more numbers in the election today. We will definitely win, and CP Radhakrishnan will definitely become the Vice President of the country.” MP Pradeep Purohit added, “Our candidate must win. There is no doubt, as our numbers are more than 422. We also expect support from other parties, and there is a possibility of cross-voting in our favour.” Rambhai Mokariya echoed the sentiment, saying, “We are very hopeful. Our candidate will win 100 per cent. We will ensure he wins with a thumping majority. The opposition candidate is not going to win.”

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty and other NDA MPs gathered at Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s residence before heading to Parliament for voting. Counting of votes began later in the evening, confirming Radhakrishnan’s victory.