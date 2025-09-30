NDA MPs Visit Karur to Probe Stampede

Karur: BJP MP Hema Malini, leading an 8-member NDA MPs delegation arrived in Karur on Tuesday afternoon to look into the circumstances that led to the stampede on September 27 where 41 people died and nearly 60 injured.

The panel is set to inspect the scene of the stampede at Velusamypuram in Karur and also speak to the families of the victims, both dead and injured, party sources said

Earlier, Hema Malini said that the team of MPs during its visit would look into the cirucumstances that led to the stampede.

Anurag Thakur, MP, said they would meet the local people, officials and get information on what happened during the TVK chief Vijay's rally that led to the stampede and give a report to BJP national president JP Nadda.

Hema Malini and others, expressing their condolences, told reporters at the airport here, before proceeding to Karur, that the panel would be visiting the families that have lost their dear ones in the stampede.

Further, Thakur said: "We pray for speedy recover of injured and hospitalised. There is no hurry for us. We are here to meet everyone. We want to meet those who have lost their dear ones. We do not want such an incident to happen in the future. The lessons to be learnt from this, who is at fault and what went wrong; so we are here for a serious purpose."

The Himachal Pradesh MP said a decision -- to form a panel of NDA MPs in order to visit Karur and assess the situation that led to the stampede -- was taken only on September 29 afternoon and the MPs have reached Tamil Nadu from various parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra. "We all stand together with those people who have lost their family members," he said.

Tamil Nadu BJP former President K Annamalai is accompanying the NDA MPs.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran said the NDA MPs would be visiting the scene of the stampede, then the hospital where the injured were being treated and meet the families of all the 41 persons who were killed in the incident.