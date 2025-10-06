Navy Commissions Submarine Hunter INS Androth

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy commissioned INS Androth, the second anti-submarine warfare (ASW) shallow water craft in a ceremonial event held at the Naval Dockyard here on Monday.

The ceremony was presided over by vice admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, flag officer commanding-in-chief, Eastern Naval Command, in the presence of senior naval officers, representatives of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE, Kolkata) and civilians.

Vice admiral Pendharkar said INS Androth was a shining symbol of maritime ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. With over 80 per cent indigenous content, INS Androth underscored Indian Navy’s sustained efforts in enhancing indigenous content through homegrown solutions and innovative technologies, he said.

At 77m in length and weighing about 1500 tonnes, INS Androth is specially designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal and shallow waters. The vessel, a state-of-the-art submarine hunter, is fitted with advanced weapons, sensors and communication systems, enabling it to detect, track and neutralise sub-surface threats with precision. The vessel can sustain prolonged operations in shallow waters and is equipped with technologically advanced machinery and control systems.

Powered by three waterjet propulsion systems driven by marine diesel engines, INS Androth is extremely agile and manoeuvrable. Its capabilities extend to maritime surveillance, search and rescue, coastal defence missions, and low intensity maritime operations, making it a versatile platform for littoral operations.

The vice admiral said the commissioning of INS Androth added a significant punch to the Navy’s ASW capabilities, particularly in countering threats posed by adversaries in the littorals. The ship’s induction underscores the Navy’s continued emphasis on indigenisation, innovation and capability enhancement, he said, while reaffirming the vital contribution of GRSE in strengthening India’s maritime security architecture.

The ship has been named after Androth, the northernmost island of the Lakshadweep group, known for its historical and strategic importance in India’s maritime domain. The vice admiral visited various parts of the ship and went through a detailed briefing on the construction and indigenous capabilities of the ship. He also interacted with the ship crew and officials and congratulated them for their dedicated efforts.