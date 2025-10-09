Zubeen Gave Money to Personal Security Officers: Wife

Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saikia Garg on Thursday said that the singer had given some money to his two personal security officers (PSOs) and investigations were underway in this regard. The two PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya have been suspended after the police found huge financial transactions, worth over Rs 1.1 crore, from their accounts.

Garima told reporters that Zubeen had given some money to the PSOs for the social work he does. "Besides, investigations are going on. The PSOs have all the bank statements and they also maintained a diary about various transactions," she said.

Garima said she was not aware of Zubeen's financial transactions and "so this question should not be asked to me". The suspended PSOs have been with the singer for a long time after they were attached to him by Assam Police following a death threat by banned militant group ULFA almost a decade back.

The police found financial irregularities in their bank accounts, with one PSO's account showing Rs 70 lakh and the other's Rs 45 lakh which are much more than their known sources of income and this is why they were suspended, police said. "The issue should not be politicised. We just want to know what happened to him on that day (of his death)," she said.

"He was loved by all and got love and respect... So why was he neglected in that manner on that fateful day? This is our question," she said. Garima also questioned why the videos of his last moments are being "posted in parts... just like a web series".

"We are confused about the different things that are being said at different times. We just want to know the correct version and the truth," she said. He was a simple man and he should get justice, she said.

"If any criminal act was committed, the prime accused should be punished and that should be the main focus," Garima added. "We want the investigations to be tight and fast and there should be nothing more than this and that should be the main focus," she added.

Garima and the singer's sister Palme Borthakur have sought to know the circumstances that led to his death in Singapore last month and have demanded justice for him.