Zubeen Garg's Death: Assam Prohibits Shyamkanu Mahanta From Holding Any Event

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state government has prohibited Shyamkanu Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within Assam.

This came after the tragic demise of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, where the singer was taken by the organisers of the North East Festival. Mr Mahanta has been the organiser of the North East India Festival since 2013.

The cultural icon of Assam Mr Garg died in Singapore on September 19 during a yacht trip with 17 others, including two crew members. A non-invasive autopsy conducted on the island concluded that the cause of his death was “drowning.” He was to perform at the ongoing North East Festival a day later.

A section of his admirers and associates alleged that Mr Garg was emotionally blackmailed for performing at the 4th North East India Festival in Singapore. The show was cancelled after his death.

As public anger has surged after the death of the singer with many demanding a thorough investigation and stern punishment, the chief minister in a hard-hitting statement said, “The State Government has decided to prohibit Shyamkanu Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within the State of Assam. Further, the State Government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement, or sponsorship to any event with which he is associated, either directly or indirectly.”

Asserting that the state government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement, or sponsorship to organisations linked to him, Mr Sarma said, “The state government will request the Government of India not to extend any financial assistance or sponsorship to him in any manner.”

The anger against organisers of the event started swelling after Mr Mahanta claimed that a section of people was trying to peddle a false narrative. “I want to make it clear that Zubeen Garg had come of his own free will. There are videos circulating on social media claiming that he had already performed in Singapore, which is not true as our event was scheduled to begin on Friday and he had not participated in any event before the mishap occurred,” he said.

“Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also mentioned that I was not present with Zubeen during the incident,” Mahanta said. It is significant Mr Mahanta has not returned to the state after the death of Zubeen Garg. The Criminal Investigation Department of Assam Police has also started an investigation to probe the circumstances leading to the death of Mr Garg.