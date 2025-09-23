Zubeen Garg's Body to Undergo Second Post-Mortem: Assam CM

Guwahati: Amid an unprecedented outpouring of grief as lakhs of fans thronged the streets to bid farewell to legendary Assamese singer, assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced the second post-mortem of singer Zubeen Garg will be conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) before his cremation on Tuesday.

Informing that the post-mortem team will include experts from both GMCH and AIIMS, Mr Sarma told reporters that the government took this decision in the wake of appeals from various sections of society.

The authorities in Singapore have also carried out an autopsy of the body soon after his tragic death.

The sheer scale of the gathering has turned the capital city of Guwahati into a sea of mourning for the last three days, with people from across Assam and beyond arriving for one last glimpse of the beloved star.

The impact of the moment was so immense that the Limca Book of Records officially recognized it as one of the largest public funerals in history. The cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s final journey was listed as the fourth-largest public gathering worldwide, standing alongside monumental farewells such as those of Michael Jackson, Pope Francis, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Traffic in Guwahati has also come to a complete standstill as roads were packed with grieving fans, while daily life paused in collective sorrow.

Mr Sarma also announced that all vehicular movement will be suspended from today. The restriction will continue until 4 pm on Tuesday.

During this period, ordinary citizens will be allowed to stand on both sides of the main roads to pay their respects, he said.

Mr Sarma said that the Jatiya Nari Bahini has lodged a case against four individuals—Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sanjeev Narayan, and Shekharjyoti Goswami—in connection with the sudden demise of music icon Zubeen Garg.

The organisation has sought a proper probe into the circumstances leading to the untimely death of the singer. Responding to the development, Mt Sarma assured the public that the CID will carry out a thorough investigation into the matter.

“Please place your trust in us,” Mr Sarma appealed, urging people to allow the inquiry process to move forward.