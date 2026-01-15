Zubeen Garg Was Intoxicated, Refused Life Vest: Singapore Police

Fresh and disturbing details have emerged in connection with the death of Assam singer Zubeen Garg, following submissions made by Singapore police to a coroner’s court on Wednesday, January 14.

Police told the court that Garg was severely intoxicated and had refused to wear a life vest before swimming in deep waters near Lazarus Island in September 2025. The singer, who was 52 at the time of his death, was initially believed to have died during a scuba diving incident, but authorities later confirmed drowning as the cause.

Assistant Superintendent of Police David Lim, the first witness in the coroner’s inquiry, said Garg had consumed alcohol before jumping off a yacht and ignored repeated instructions from the vessel’s captain to wear a life jacket. Garg had boarded the yacht with 15 others from Marina at Keppel Bay at around 2 pm on September 19.

Witnesses told investigators that Garg showed no signs of suicidal tendencies. After entering the water, he became motionless and was later seen floating face down. Friends pulled him back onto the yacht, where CPR was administered before he was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed that Garg had 333 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood—more than four times Singapore’s legal drink-driving limit—significantly impairing his coordination. The yacht captain also stated that several passengers, including Garg, had been consuming alcohol prior to boarding.

These revelations come even as questions persist in India. A Special Investigation Team in Assam has filed a chargesheet in the case, despite Singapore police ruling out foul play. The death triggered widespread suspicion among fans, prompting demands for a deeper probe.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has publicly described Garg’s death as “a plain and simple murder,” not an accident. As part of the investigation, several individuals close to the singer, including family members, his manager, and associates, were taken into custody.