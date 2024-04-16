Warangal: The police suspended head constable S. Srinivas for encouraging Mahadevpur ZPTC Gudala Aruna’s husband, also called G. Srinivas, to dance in the police station and transferred transferred the station house officer G. Prasad.

Sources said G. Srinivas visited the police station on the way home after a morning walk, where the personnel praised his dance videos.

A constable played a song on his mobile phone to which G. Srinivas danced in the police station. The video of the event made its way to the social media where it received intense criticism.