Zomato Hikes User Platform Fee By Rs 2.40 Per Order

The prominent Indian food delivery platform Zomato has recently increased its platform fee by ₹2.40 per order, as reflected in the app. A similar hike was observed last year around September.

Previously, the fee stood at ₹12.50 per order (pre-GST), but it has now risen to align more closely with its competitor Swiggy, which currently charges ₹14.99 per order. Both companies generally follow similar trends in their pricing structures, especially regarding these charges.

This move is also influenced by the recent conflict in Iran, which caused crude oil prices to surge. Since delivery operations rely heavily on fuel, the impact is significant, not only for delivery partners but also for the restaurants listed on these platforms.

As a result, customers now face higher overall bills per order, even as these companies continue to compete in India’s rapidly growing food delivery market.