Zoho Launches ERP, A Made-In-India Solution

Launching the ERP, Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran, global head of finance and operations BU at Zoho and CEO of Zoho payment technologies, said Zoho ERP, a made-in-India solution, helps fast-growing Indian businesses scale without rigid architectures or high costs typically associated with legacy ERP platforms.

As businesses in India outgrow their existing financial systems, they face difficulties in transitioning to legacy ERP platforms that are typically complex, disconnected from their systems and are consultant-dependent. This results in longer implementation timelines, increased costs and limited visibility within the organisation.

Zoho ERP was purpose-built to address this persistent gap in the market. With powerful low-code and no-code capabilities, which are native to the ERP platform, the solution offers easier implementation and supports customisation without third party dependencies, reducing complexities and total cost of ownership.

It enables AI-driven customisations, voice-based assistance with Ask Zia, automation, predictive insights, anomaly detection and end-to-end visibility across finance and operations, Iswaran said.

Zoho ERP brings together core financial management, billing management, spend management, supply chain management in addition to omnichannel commerce and payroll management on a single platform. “Today’s launch includes industry specific capabilities with the ERP system built for manufacturing, distribution, retail and non-profit businesses,” he added.

A part of the team building Zoho ERP operates out of Zoho’s regional office in Kumbakonam and as the product scales and is rolled out globally, the company will continue to hire local talent to support its growth, said Sridhar Vembu, chief scientist and co-founder of Zoho Corporation.

Zoho established its presence in Kumbakonam in 2020, and has expanded its operations hiring locally. The company plans to open a larger office later in 2026 in order to accommodate the growing workforce as Zoho ERP is launched in different countries around the world. The new campus will have the capacity to host up to 2,000 people.

To support its goals of rural development through technology, Zoho has not only been creating software development jobs at Kumbakonam and the neighbouring areas but has also invested in upskilling initiatives, supporting various community activities as well as serving local businesses such as City Union Bank and Sastra University, Vembu said.