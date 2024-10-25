Zeeshan Siddiqui joins NCP to contest from Bandra East

Mumbai: Son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, former Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeeshan Siddiqui has joined the NCP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

NCP announced Zeeshan Siddiqui as its party candidate from Bandra East Constituency for ensuing assembly elections in the state.

After joining NCP, Zeeshan Siddiqui said, "This is an emotional day for me and my family. I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare for believing in me in these tough times. I have got the nomination from Bandra East, I am sure that with the love and support of all the people, I will definitely win Bandra East yet again."