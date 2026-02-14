Zeal, Solemn Tributes Mark 7th Anni of Pulwama CRPF Martyrs

Srinagar: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ON Saturday marked the seventh anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack with solemnity and deep emotion, centering the commemoration at the Martyrs’ Memorial in Lethapora, the very site where 40 personnel of its 76th Battalion lost their lives in 2019.

The main ceremony at Lethapora, 21-km south of capital Srinagar along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44) in the Pulwama district, formed the heart of the observance, drawing senior officials from the CRPF, the Army, the BSF, the ITBP, the SSB, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the civil administration.

The Pulwama attack, one of the deadliest assaults on Indian security forces in recent decades, took place on February 14, 2019, when a vehicle‑borne suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar of proscribed Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM)targeted a convoy of CRPF personnel travelling along the NH44 at Lethpora. The devastating explosion killed 40 personnel instantly and left many others injured, sending shockwaves across the country and prompting widespread grief and condemnation. The incident not only marked a dark moment for India’s security establishment but also reshaped national security discourse, leaving a lasting imprint on India’s memory.

In the aftermath of the terror attack, India launched a significant military response that marked a major escalation in Indo‑Pak tensions. On February 26 2019, twelve Mirage‑2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and struck targets deep inside Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. India stated that the operation targeted a major JeM training facility in Balakot and claimed that a large number of militants were eliminated in the precision airstrikes, with unofficial estimates placing the figure between 300 and 350. The strike was presented by New Delhi as a pre‑emptive, non‑military action aimed at preventing further terror attacks originating from Pakistani soil.

Pakistan, however, offered a sharply different account of the events. Its military asserted that its air defence systems detected the incoming Indian aircraft and scrambled fighter jets in response. According to Islamabad’s version, the Indian pilots, upon being intercepted, released their payloads hastily in uninhabited areas before retreating across the LoC. It maintained that the strikes caused no casualties and no significant damage on the ground, framing the incident as an unsuccessful intrusion into its airspace.

On Saturday, Director General of the CRPF Gyanendra Pratap Singh led the tribute, accompanied by Additional DG (J&K Zone) Rajesh Kumar, IG (Kashmir Operations Sector) Vineet Brijlal, and IG (Srinagar Sector) Pawan Kumar Sharma. Together with other officers, they laid wreaths at the memorial, stood in a minute’s silence, and participated in a ceremonial guard salute. The bugle call that followed added a poignant note to the proceedings, underscoring the collective grief and respect felt by all present. The atmosphere at the site was emotionally charged, with personnel and visitors alike visibly moved as they honoured the supreme sacrifice of the fallen.

As part of its annual tradition, the CRPF also organised a major blood‑donation camp at Lethapora, reinforcing the spirit of service that the martyrs embodied. Officers and personnel contributed more than 100 units of blood, which were handed over to the Government-run Sri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar. The participation was enthusiastic and heartfelt, reflecting a sense of solidarity with the families of the martyrs and with the people of the region.

Alongside the main ceremony, additional observances were held at the memorial, including a separate wreath‑laying event that reaffirmed the symbolic importance of Lethapora as a site of remembrance and national resolve.

Across J&K, the anniversary was accompanied by heightened security measures. Authorities placed the Valley on high alert, with intensified patrolling on highways and in major towns, surprise checks and frisking in Srinagar, and the deployment of drone surveillance for aerial monitoring. Security cordons around vital installations were strengthened to ensure peace during the sensitive date and to pre‑empt any potential threats. These precautions formed an integral part of the day’s observance, reflecting both vigilance and respect for the memory of those who were killed in the attack, officials said.

According to officials, beyond Lethapora, CRPF units and police establishments throughout J&K held their own commemorative activities. Camps organised tribute ceremonies, personnel observed moments of silence, and internal remembrance parades were conducted to reaffirm commitment to duty. These region‑wide observances echoed the central ceremony and demonstrated the collective resolve of the security forces to honour their fallen colleagues. “Together, they contributed to a Valley‑wide atmosphere of remembrance and reflection,” a CRPF spokesman here said. He added, “In essence, the CRPF’s observance of the Pulwama attack anniversary combined solemn ceremony, community service, heightened security, and widespread institutional participation. The day stood as a powerful reminder of the sacrifice of the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in 2019, and it reaffirmed the enduring commitment of the force to duty, resilience, and national service.”

On the seventh anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, President Droupadi Murmu issued a message that reflected the dignity and solemnity of the office. The President paid heartfelt homage to the slain CRPF personnel, describing their sacrifice as an enduring reminder of the courage and commitment that safeguard the nation. Emphasising that the country stands united against terrorism, the President reaffirmed that the martyrs’ bravery continues to inspire every citizen and strengthens India’s resolve to preserve peace and uphold national integrity.

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan’s message on the occasion was marked by deep respect and national solidarity. He recalled the shock and grief that the attack had caused across the country and praised the extraordinary valour of the CRPF personnel who laid down their lives. Stressing that the nation remains eternally indebted to its security forces, he urged citizens to remember the families of the martyrs and to draw strength from their resilience. His message underscored the importance of collective vigilance and the unwavering determination to defeat forces that threaten India’s stability.

In his message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the fallen CRPF personnel with characteristic emphasis on national unity and resolve. He described the Pulwama martyrs as symbols of India’s indomitable spirit and reiterated that their sacrifice would never be forgotten. The Prime Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to strengthening national security and ensuring that those responsible for such acts of terror are held accountable. He also expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs, acknowledging their courage and the nation’s enduring gratitude.

Home Minister Amit Shah ’s message focused on the bravery of the CRPF personnel and the continued efforts of India’s security forces to combat terrorism. He saluted the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice and reaffirmed the government’s determination to eliminate terrorism in all its forms. The Home Minister emphasised that the Pulwama attack had only strengthened India’s resolve to respond firmly to threats against national security. He also extended his support to the families of the fallen, assuring them that the nation stands with them.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid solemn tribute to the martyrs, honouring their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to the nation. In a message shared through his official account on ‘X’, the Office of the LG expressed “humble tributes to the valiant martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the heinous terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019.” Reflecting on their legacy, Sinha added that the martyrs’ “unmatched bravery, steadfast commitment, and selfless service to the motherland will continue to inspire every citizen of India,” underscoring the enduring impact of their sacrifice on the collective national conscience.