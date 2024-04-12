YV Subba Reddy Underlines Coming Elections Crucial for YSRC

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating the Bheemili assembly constituency election office at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Subba Reddy said every leader and party worker should realise this, bury all their differences, and coordinate with each other.



“We will have value only when we win the elections,” the MP reminded the party workers, asking them to intensify their campaign for the party,



Subba Reddy said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is happy with the functioning of MLA candidate Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and has thus nominated him from Bheemili for the second time.



Speaking on the occasion, education minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the YSRC government has been implementing the social welfare schemes with utmost transparency, unlike the previous Chandrababu Naidu government.



“One had to wear a yellow shirt and move around government offices to get a government scheme sanctioned during the TD regime,” Satyanarayana underlined. Now, under the YSRC government, the Chief Minister is pushing a button and directly transferring the money into the account of beneficiaries.



The minister said since the schemes are being delivered at home, YSRC has every right to ask for votes in the forthcoming assembly and parliament elections. He warned that if Chandrababu Naidu is elected to power, he would withdraw all the welfare schemes.



Bheemili MLA and contesting candidate Srinivasa Rao presided over the meeting, saying people of the Bheemili constituency have benefited the most in north Andhra Pradesh from the various welfare and development schemes of the YSRC government. He quantified that ₹2,500 crore have been spent on welfare and ₹500 crore on infrastructure development.



District party president Kola Guruvulu, party observer P. Balaraju and ward corporators were among those present at the meeting.