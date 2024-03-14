YV Subba Reddy Accuses Opposition of Offering Sops out of Fear of Jagan Mohan Reddy's Continued Popularity

YSRC regional coordinator for north Andhra Y.V. Subba Reddy declared that opposition parties are offering sops to people fearing that if Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wins the ensuing elections, he will capture the hearts of people for another 20 years.Addressing the Amadalavalasa assembly constituency-level general body meeting on Thursday, Subba Reddy underlined that the social welfare schemes have been implemented with utmost transparency, so much so these will see the party through the coming elections.“The worth of schemes implemented till date has reached ₹2.8 lakh crore till date,” he pointed out, asking people to be cautious of opposition leaders.“These three parties combined in 2014 and came to power. Without implementing any welfare measures, they looted the state. They have again ganged up to cheat people with their six guarantees. Don’t trust them. Otherwise, they will do what they did in 2014. They will stop all the welfare schemes being implemented by the present government,” the YSRC party regional coordinator underlined.Former deputy CM and Narasannapeta MLA Dharmana Krishnadasu asked party workers to sort out all the internal differences and work for the success of YSRC candidates.“This election will decide the future course of the state’s development,” Krishnadasu told party workers. He took a dig at opposition leaders, saying N. Chandrababu Naidu worked as chief minister for 14 years. But he is not sure of contesting elections without any alliance partners.“On the other hand, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan was not sure which constituency he should contest from,” Krishnadasu remarked.Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and deputy coordinator of north Andhra Majji Srinivasa Rao were present at the meeting.