Yuva Brigade Founder Faces Entry Restrictions, Court Rules in Favor

Kalaburagi: Founder of Yuva Brigade and noted writer Chakravarti Sulibele faced entry restrictions imposed by the Kalaburagi authorities as he was scheduled to deliver a speech in Chittapur.

The sub-divisional officer issued an order, citing concerns about potential disturbances to public peace, preventing Sulibele from addressing the gathering on Thursday evening.

Sulibele, en route from Bidar, was halted by the police at midnight. Reports suggest that there were arguments between Sulibele's team and law enforcement. Faced with denial of entry, Sulibele stayed at Hallikeda village of Humnabad.

Expressing dissatisfaction with Kalaburagi district in-charge minister Priyank Kharge for the prohibition, Sulibele took the matter to the Kalaburagi bench of the Karnataka High Court. The court ruled in his favor, vacating the ban on his entry and speech.

In a video posted on his Youtube Channel, Sulibele expressed his stance, stating, "There were concerted efforts to obstruct the program, but with the strength provided by the constitutional rights bestowed by Baba Saheb, we fought in the court. The court has granted permission to proceed with the program."