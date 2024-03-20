Yusuf Pathan Starts His LS Campaign Tomorrow, MLA Humayun Kabir To Support After Opposing The Cricketer

Former cricketer and Trinamul Congress candidate Yusuf Pathan is set to start his Lok Sabha Election campaign at Berhampore seat in Murshidabad of West Bengal from Thursday. He will visit the district town after reaching Kolkata on Wednesday night.

TMC workers have planned a red carpet welcome to greet their star candidate at district party office for the launch of his poll campaign against five-time time MP and the Lok Sabha Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

A day before the grand event, Bharatpur TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, who earlier called Yusuf an 'outsider' and opposed his contest also, however changed his mind and informed that he would support his party candidate.

In a video message, Mr Kabir said on Wednesday, "After a close-door meeting with our national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee at his Camac Street office on March 19, I have decided to campaign for Yusuf in my assembly constituency and home turf Rejinagar. I withdraw whatever I earlier spoke about him for the sake of my party."

Meanwhile, Mr Chowdhury, who is also the state Congress president, announced the name of Murtaza Hussain alias Bakul as the party candidate at Jangipur seat. Murtaza is the grandson of former Congress minister Abdus Sattar.