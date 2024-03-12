Yusuf Pathan an 'outsider' in Berhampore; TMC MLA Humayun Kabir opposes former cricketer, slams party

In a first-ever backlash within West Bengal's ruling Trinamul Congress over its poll-winning Bohiragoto (Outsiders) slogan against BJP, outspoken Bharatpur TMC MLA i Humayun Kabir on Tuesday in Murshidabad called his party's candidate at Berhampore Lok Sabha seat, Yusuf Pathan, an “outsider” and vehemently opposed the former cricketer's candidature from the seat.





Mr Kabir, who wanted to contest as TMC candidate from Berhampore that includes his assembly seat, also threatened not to campaign for Yusuf and vowed to fight him as an independent candidate in the polls to protest his party's “whimsical decision.” Otherwise, he sought, Yusuf must be replaced with a “son-of-the-soil.”

The TMC MLA, a known rebel face in the party, alleged, "People of Berhampore will never elect an outsider even if he is a former World Cup cricketer. In the 2014 LS polls, singer Indranil Sen (TMC candidate) got a befitting reply. This time also, people will give Yusuf a good reply. In Berhampore, TMC had a lead of 4.60 lakh votes in the last Panchayat polls. But Didi never consulted us including me before fielding an outsider who is from Gujarat.”

He claimed, “Many MLAs and workers in our party are fuming but are silent in fear. However I never care about anyone calling a spade a spade. An outsider can never fight a five-time Congress MP like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. We know his drawbacks." Mr Chowdhury however said, "Internal feud is not new in TMC.”

Mr Kabir's outburst coincided with leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari's swipe at the TMC on X-handle for fielding three candidates, Shatrughan Sinha and Kirti Azad from Bihar and Yousuf from Gujarat in the LS polls this time after sending an equal number of MPs, Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose from Delhi and Susmita Dev from Assam, to Rajya Sabha.