YSRC's Rayalaseema Rally Rescheduled

Tirupati: The YSR Congress’s (YSRC) high-profile "Siddham" election meeting for Rayalaseema, originally set for February 3 in Anantapur, has been postponed to the second week of February. State minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy announced the delay, citing the postponement of a similar event planned in Eluru.

Tourism minister R.K. Roja questioned Sharmila's credibility and highlighting her party switches. Roja further criticised Sharmila for joining Congress, the party that "imprisoned Jagan in false cases and even named their father YSR in an FIR."

Roja targeted Naidu, calling him "mentally unstable" and criticising his inability to accept Andhra's progress under Jagan. She urged YSRC workers to trust the party leadership's decisions, aimed at rewarding loyal members.





