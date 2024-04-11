YSRC’s Amarnath to Release Gajuwaka Manifesto

Visakhapatnam: Industries minister and YSRC candidate from Gajuwaka Gudivada Amarnath has informed voters of the assembly constituency that a dedicated manifesto for the Gajuwaka area will be released on April 17.

The manifesto is being prepared based on suggestions made by people living in the Gajuwaka constituency, who come from different linguistic backgrounds.

Speaking on the occasion, T. Nagireddy underlined that women are happy with the welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. MLA T. Gurumurthy Reddy underlined that the schemes will continue only if Jagan Mohan Reddy forms the government again.

Amarnath, Nagireddy and Gurumurthy asked people of Gajuwaka to mention their problems and needs on website https://www.gudivadaforgajuwaka.com by April 16. This will help them prepare a more comprehensive manifesto for Gajuwaka constituency.

They said suggestions can also be sent to WhatsApp number 073145 99858.