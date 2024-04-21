YSRCP Manifesto Release Muhurat Fixed!

Andhra Pradesh: The YSRCP is contemplating to release the much-awaited manifesto in the next few days.



A core team that was constituted to prepare the manifesto is giving final touches to it after collecting feedback from different people. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to hold a crucial meeting with the party leaders on Monday to discuss the manifesto.

Presently, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Siddham’ bus yatra, which entered 20th day, is in Visakhapatnam.

Sources said the manifesto might contain some surprise elements with a special focus on welfare of the people.

The manifesto might also lay emphasis on according top priority for infrastructure development in the State. The infrastructure development works might gain more momentum once the administrative capital is shifted to Visakhapatnam after completion of Assembly elections, party sources said.

A few weeks ago, Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would take oath as Chief Minister once again in Visakhapatnam after re-electing in Assembly elections after the announcement of results on June 4, 2024.

In 2019, the YSRCP mentioned nine key points as ‘Nava Ratnalu’ in a manifesto released during elections and emerged victorious defeating TDP.