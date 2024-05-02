YSRCP launches “Jagan Kosam Siddham” campaign to ensure manifesto reaches every house in AP

Vijayawada: After successful conduct of “Siddham” and “Memantha Siddham” election campaigns drawing the attention of thousands of people, the YSRCP has launched its final door-to-door campaign titled “Jagan Kosam Siddham.”



The main objective of the latest election campaign of YSRCP was to ensure that its manifesto-2024 reaches every house in Andhra Pradesh thereby seeking support from the people during the elections. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ensured that our manifesto is kept on all official and party offices. This is a daily reminder of our responsibility. Similarly, with “Jagan Kosam Siddham” campaign, YSRCP’s cadre will give Jagananna Navratanalu Plus (YSRCP’s 2024 manifesto) to every household,” said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRCP General Secretary.

On April 27, Jagan Mohan Reddy released the manifesto with nine crucial promises at the Tadepalle party office in Guntur. Promising to continue existing welfare schemes aimed at benefiting people across the State, he said that the pensions to elderly persons would be increased from Rs.3,000 to Rs.3,500 in two phases.

The pension amount of Rs.250 will be increased in January 2028 and another Rs.250 will be increased in January 2029 totaling to Rs.3,500.

No State government in the country was giving pensions to elderly persons like in Andhra Pradesh, he said. The YSRCP government was spending Rs.24,000 crore for giving pensions to 66 lakh while neighbouring Telangana was spending only Rs.12,200 crore for giving pensions to 43 lakh people. As many as 66 lakh elderly people are presently getting a pension of Rs.3,000 each, he said.

Stating that the amount of ‘Ammavadi’ scheme would be increased from Rs.15,000 to Rs.17,000, while three lakh people would get loans under YSR Zero Paisa Interest scheme, he said.