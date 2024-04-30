YSRCP Days Numbered In AP Asserts Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at an election meeting in Nandyal district on Monday, asserted that the days of YSRCP government are numbered.

Addressing the public at the rally he lashed out at the YSRCP Chief and AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and asked if there was a single chief minister in the whole country who did not visit the Secretariat even for a single day in his entire five year tenure to attend the official work.

He further asked the gathering, "Did the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy build any project in the state in these five years and provide a single job to anyone?"