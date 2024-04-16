YSRCP Candidate From Mandapeta Thota Trimurthulu Sentenced In Dalit Atrocity Case

YSRCP Party candidate from Mandapeta assembly constituency has been convicted by SC/ST court in a 1996 case of atrocity against dalits.

Thota Trimurthulu the prime accused along with 8 others was found guilty of tonsuring the heads of dalit youths in a 1996 case and were sentenced to 18 months imprisonment and a fine of INR forty two thousand each.

In December 1996, Thota Trimurthulu, then an independent MLA from Ramchandrapuram assembly in undivided AP, had tonsured the heads of two dalit youngsters and had beaten three others in Venkatayapalem village in East Godavari district as they had allegedly opposed his attempts to rig the elections in the year 1994.

One of the accused and a victim passed away during the trial of the case. While leaders and activists of various Dalit organizations said that finally justice has been done in the case and have decided to celebrate his conviction, Thota Trimurthulu has appealed to his supporters not to get disheartened and he would contest the sentence in High Court.

Meanwhile he has been released on bail and would be reaching Mandapeta from Vishakhapatnam to be with his supporters and plan for future action.



