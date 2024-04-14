YSRCP Blames Naidu for Attack on Jagan; Demands Probe by ECI

Visakhapatnam: Top YSRC leaders on Sunday came out in full support of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who suffered an eye injury after an unidentified person threw a stone at him during a campaign meet in NTR district on Saturday night.

The ruling party leaders squarely blamed Telugu Desam for the incident, even as they demanded a thorough probe by the Election Commission.



Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said people like TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu cannot harm Jagan Mohan Reddy.



The minister along with his followers sported black badges and squatted on the road in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam on Sunday, raising slogans against Naidu.



"Chandrababu down down. Shame on Chandrababu," rented the air, drawing the attention of hundreds of passersby.



Amarnath demanded action against the people responsible for the attack and said his party would not tolerate such incidents. He said the people of the state were supporting the government following the attack.



"In the name of Dr. (B.R.) Ambedkar, we will protect democracy in the state,’’ Amarnath said.



Former Gajuwaka MLA Chintalapudi Venkataramaiah, MLA Tippala Nagireddy, their family members and other local leaders were present at the demonstration.



Regional coordinator and Rajya Sabha member Y.V. Subba Reddy strongly condemned the attack and said it was a pre-planned attack engineered by Naidu.



"Chandrababu Naidu is enacting a new drama over the incident," Subba Reddy said, talking to reporters at the party office in Visakhapatnam.



He said the opposition has orchestrated a conspiracy against Jagan Mohan Reddy reminiscent of their actions during the 2019 elections.



This conspiracy plot aimed to endanger the Chief Minister's life, showing the calculated and forceful nature of the Opposition's plan, Subba Reddy said.



"Unable to confront Jagan Mohan Reddy directly due to his overwhelming public support, the opposition has resorted to such underhanded tactics. The public, witnessing these events, is poised to respond as they did in the 2019 elections,’’ he said.



He said the YSRC has demanded a thorough investigation by the Election Commission to identify and punish the perpetrators.