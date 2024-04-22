YSRC Women Confront Prominent Leaders of NDA Alliance

Visakhapatnam: Several prominent women from the YSRC have stepped forward to challenge top leaders of the NDA alliance in the present elections.

From Pithapuram constituency, YSRC stalwart Vanga Geeta has thrown down the gauntlet against her formidable opponent, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. She started her political journey with the Telugu Desam in 1993. She was with TD till 2009 and later joined the Praja Rajyam. She won the 2009 Assembly election from Pithapuram. When Praja Rajyam merged with the Congress, she joined the YSRC in 2019 and become MP from Pithapuram.



In Mangalagiri constituency, Murugudu Lavanya under the YSRC's banner is taking on TD leader Nara Lokesh. Alla Ramakrishna Reddy won the Mangalagiri seat in 2014 and 2019. Lavanya aims to shift the political dynamics in Mangalgiri, where Nara Lokesh faced defeat in the previous elections.

In Hindupur, YSRC leader Deepika is set to contest against Nandamuri Balakrishna, a two- time winner in 2014 and 2019, while in Ichchapuram, Piriya Vijaya braces for a tough fight against TD's Ashok Bendalam.

The battleground extends to Pathapatnam, where YSRC's Shaanti Reddy, MLA, faces off against TD leader Mammidi Govinda Rao. In Gopalapuram (SC), Taneti Vanita aims to defend her position against TD leader Maddipati Venkata Raju, showcasing her resilience after defecting from TD to YSRC.



In Nagari constituency, R.K. Roja, a two-time winner, confronts Gali Bhanu Prakash. In Polavaram (ST), Tellam Rajyalakshmi takes on Chirri Balaraju.



In Guntur East, Shaik Noori Fatima challenges Mohammad Nazeer and in GD Nellore (Sc), Kalathur Krupalakshmi stands against TD's V.M. Thomas. In Pattikonda, Kangati Sreedevi fights against K.E. Shyam Kumar.



The elections in AP this time promise a fierce battle between the YSRC’s women candidates and the 3-party alliance, with each candidate vying to redefine the state's political landscape.



