YSRC Terms Stone Attack on CM YS Jagan as Assassination Attempt

He launched the YSRC’s LED campaign vehicles on Thursday as part of the 2024 election campaign in Andhra Pradesh.



Launching the vehicles, the party general secretary said Jagan Reddy’s fans from the US have offered the campaign vehicles for free and the Challa Madhu team was coordinating and sending these vehicles for electioneering across the state.



These vehicles would publicise the welfare and other schemes of the YSRC government in various constituencies.



Ramakrishna Reddy said, “NRI friends from the US have provided 13 vehicles voluntarily for campaigning. People want another five years of Jagan rule, they like the welfare and development that happened in these five years.”



He said the SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities are thinking that Jagan's victory is their victory.



Regarding the stone attack on CM Jagan, Ramakrishna Reddy said, “We still call it a pre-planned attack, both of them (Jagan and MLA Velampalli Srinivas) were hit by that stone and injured. We are lucky that a big injury or incident was avoided.”



Responding to the description of the stone attack as a drama by Telugu Desam and Jana Sena, Ramakrishna Reddy challenged them to play the same drama if they have guts.



He refuted allegations of Naidu and other leaders of implicating TD candidate Bonda Uma in the stone attack in the Jagan case. “If there is a Bonda Uma roll, it will come out and if there are others including Chandrababu, it will also be revealed in the investigations.”



He stressed that there was evidence to show that the attack on the CM was pre-planned and there was no doubt that the attack was an assassination attempt.

