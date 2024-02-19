YSRC Siddham Meeting: Jagan Reddy Urges Backing for Welfare

Anantapur: The Siddam meeting of Rayalaseema region YSRC on Sunday turned out to be a human ocean of more than a million crowd, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy noted, and urged the people to ensure that ‘fan’ is kept in the house while the ‘cycle’ and ‘tea glass’ are kept out of the house and in the sink respectively.



He was addressing the mammoth gathering held at Rapthadu near Anantapur city in Satyasai district.





“Naidu is about to cross 80 years soon and TD will not have any existence after the coming polls. Meanwhile, the coterie of ‘Pettamdaurlu’ was getting united to loot the state,” Jagan Reddy cautioned the people.



The chief minister said Naidu was seeking the direct and indirect support of other regional and national parties for his own political survival.



He cautioned the people that the task at hand for them is not just about electing the MLAs and MPs. “The battle is about defeating the feudalistic forces led by the TDP and its allies. A vote for the opposition could result in the loss of welfare schemes.”



Stating that every welfare scheme was implemented by his government without even a small irregularity and sans corrupt practices.



Jagan Mohan Reddy said he had clicked the button 125 times to disburse a whopping Rs 2. 55 lakh crore through DBT towards welfare schemes for the sake of the people.



“I urge the cadres to tell the people to press two buttons for the YSRC -- one for the assembly and the other for the Lok Sabha in the coming elections.The chief minister asked the people to ”choose between Jagan who has stood by the election manifesto in letter and spirit and fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises and Chandrababu Naidu who totally ignored his election promises of 2014.”



He said, “The upcoming elections is a war between YSRC’s credibility and TD’s deception.”



Jagan Reddy requested the elderly citizens getting old age pension at their doorstep and other beneficiaries to become star campaigners for the YSRC by creating awareness about the government’s good deeds among at least 100 persons each -- the farmers, women and others -- on the need to continue the welfare schemes by voting the YSRC back to power.



He said children will get quality of education if the YSRC is re-elected while Chandrababu Naidu had a record of destroying the modern education system in AP.”















In a scathing attack on Telugu Desam president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the chief minister said, “Not even a single welfare scheme of the former chief minister during his 14-year-long rule can be recollected.”“Naidu is about to cross 80 years soon and TD will not have any existence after the coming polls. Meanwhile, the coterie of ‘Pettamdaurlu’ was getting united to loot the state,” Jagan Reddy cautioned the people.The chief minister said Naidu was seeking the direct and indirect support of other regional and national parties for his own political survival.He cautioned the people that the task at hand for them is not just about electing the MLAs and MPs. “The battle is about defeating the feudalistic forces led by the TDP and its allies. A vote for the opposition could result in the loss of welfare schemes.”Stating that every welfare scheme was implemented by his government without even a small irregularity and sans corrupt practices.Jagan Mohan Reddy said he had clicked the button 125 times to disburse a whopping Rs 2. 55 lakh crore through DBT towards welfare schemes for the sake of the people.“I urge the cadres to tell the people to press two buttons for the YSRC -- one for the assembly and the other for the Lok Sabha in the coming elections.The chief minister asked the people to ”choose between Jagan who has stood by the election manifesto in letter and spirit and fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises and Chandrababu Naidu who totally ignored his election promises of 2014.”He said, “The upcoming elections is a war between YSRC’s credibility and TD’s deception.”Jagan Reddy requested the elderly citizens getting old age pension at their doorstep and other beneficiaries to become star campaigners for the YSRC by creating awareness about the government’s good deeds among at least 100 persons each -- the farmers, women and others -- on the need to continue the welfare schemes by voting the YSRC back to power.He said children will get quality of education if the YSRC is re-elected while Chandrababu Naidu had a record of destroying the modern education system in AP.”



