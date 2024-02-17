YSRC Reviews Poll Preparedness in North Andhra

Visakhapatnam: YSRC north Andhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy on Saturday chaired a meeting of party observers and coordinators of the 34 constituencies in the region. And had a discussion on the activities to be undertaken for the party's victory in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to media after the meeting at the ruling party’s Yendada office, industries minister and YSRC joint Visakhapatnam district deputy regional coordinator Gudivada Amarnath said party workers and leaders have been given guidance on the activities to be undertaken at the booth level.

Answering a question on prospects of YSRC getting the maximum number of seats in Visakhapatnam, he maintained that there has been negative propaganda against the ruling party.

“But now, people's mindset has changed. YSRC has now found a place in people's hearts here. People are assuring us that they will not repeat the mistake they had made in the past,” Amarnath observed.

He expressed confidence that people are going to ensure the victory of YSRC candidates in all the seven assembly constituencies in Visakhapatnam in the upcoming elections.

In this context, Amarnath underlined that party north Andhra coordinator Subba Reddy has congratulated party leaders for the success of party’s “Siddham” meeting in Bheemili recently.

Answering another question on TDP general secretary N. Lokesh waving a red book during his election campaigns, the minister said, “If Lokesh had studied well in his childhood, he would have been a good orator by now. The reality is Lokesh himself does not understand what he is talking about,” he stated.