YSRC Rebel MLAs Appear Before Assembly Speaker

Vijayawada: Following notices demanding their explanation under anti-defection law, a defiant group of YSR Congress rebel MLAs appeared before Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Monday. However, the meeting ended on a tense note, with the MLAs demanding more time to prepare their defense, a request the Speaker flatly rejected.



Speaking to the media after the meeting, MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy revealed a contentious exchange. He stated that upon questioning the absence of government chief whip Prasada Raju, who filed the disqualification complaint, the Speaker dismissed it as unnecessary. Further, Reddy's request for a four-week extension to gather legal counsel and prepare their case was also firmly denied.



This development indicates a potential escalation in the ongoing feud between the YSRC party and its rebel MLAs. The Speaker's refusal to grant more time suggests a determination to proceed with the disqualification process swiftly, while the rebels' defiance and demand for due process hint at a possible legal challenge.









