YSRC Promises Special Manifesto for Nellore's Development

Addressing a gathering in Nellore, the YSRC’s Rajya Sabha member unveiled several proposals intended to transform the region's infrastructure and economic prospects. Notably, the manifesto will include provisions for an outer ring road, a new airport, and the state-of-the-art sports complex for Nellore.

Vijayasai Reddy emphasised the party's commitment to develop Nellore as role model after taking successful examples from across the country. "Some states and constituencies are emerging as models of progress, and we are formulating special plans to develop the Nellore parliamentary constituency along the similar lines," he stated.

A key aspect of these plans is the parallel development of Ramayapatnam port alongside the existing Krishnapatnam port, complemented by a robust and efficient airport to facilitate cargo transportation. Reddy expressed confidence that these initiatives would propel the district towards higher per capita income levels. Furthermore, the YSRC leader has proposed measures to enhance the region's greenery by providing dedicated water facilities for trees lining the roads throughout the year.

Exuding confidence in the party's prospects, Vijayasai Reddy asserted that the collective efforts of MLAs, MLCs, ZPTCs, and MPPs in the Nellore parliamentary constituency would secure victories across all seats in the forthcoming elections. He warned against criticism from within the party ranks, stating that such actions would not be forgiven by the people.