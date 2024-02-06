YSRC MPs Seek Swift Completion Of Railway Projects

Vijayawada: Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Lok Sabha member Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani and State Planning Board Vice Chairman and MLA Malladi Vishnu met Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha at Rail Bhavan in Delhi on Monday.

They sought swift completion of railway projects related to AP.

The leaders had a discussion at length with the chairperson on the railway development works in NTR district. The discussion was mainly on the proposed work for railway over bridge (LC8) in Gunadala and the leaders said this should be taken up and completed under the Prime Minister's Gati Shakti project with 100 per cent railway funds.

They brought to the notice of the chairperson that the state government has already completed the land acquisition required for Railway Over Bridges (ROBs) by spending `12 crore of state funds. “All the clearance certificates requested by the railway department for the construction of ROBs to be taken up under Gati Shakti Project at Madhura Nagar Pappula Mill, Rajarajeshwari Peta and Vambay Colony have already been handed over,” they pointed out.

Therefore, it is requested that the railway grants permissions as soon as possible and extend its support for all-round development of the region.

In view of the ever-increasing traffic in Ajit Singh Nagar area, the leaders requested permission for another box culvert route. They sought railway nod to construct a road at the Ramakrishnapuram-Devinagar railway underpass.

The leaders requested that the construction of Jaggayyapet railway station building is done as soon as possible along with the construction of a new foot over bridge and development of platforms. They also sought passenger train facility from Motumarri to Vishnupuram.

The YSRC leaders said when the representation was handed over to the railway board chairperson, she responded positively.

These leaders were accompanied by Samineni Shyam Prasad, son of YSRC MLA and government whip Samineni Udayabhanu.