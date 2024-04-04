YSRC MP, MLA Seek Voter Support in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: YSRC Visakhapatnam MP and MLA candidates Botsa Jhansi and MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar have appealed for public support in the upcoming elections. During a roadshow campaign event in the 34th ward in Achimmapeta on Wednesday, Ganesh Kumar encouraged voters to press the fan symbol, for both MP and MLA positions.

The campaign, led by 34th ward corporator Thota Padmavathi and attended by the city mayor, Golagani Hari Venkat Kumari, was aimed at impressing voters and demonstrating the YSRC’s commitment to addressing their concerns. Botsa Jhansi expressed gratitude for the people's faith in the YSRC government, stating that their support motivates her to work even harder.

While, Ganesh Kumar assured further advancements in the old town under Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership. He outlined his vision for the 34th ward, which included road widening works, drainage, and the construction of a new hospital, marriage halls, and social buildings, all while continuing Jagan Mohan Reddy's welfare initiatives to directly aid people with lakhs of rupees to their accounts, without corruption.