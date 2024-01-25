YSRC MP inaugurates four new water plants in Nellore district

Tirupati: YSRC Rajya Sabha member, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, inaugurated four new water purification plants in Nellore district on Thursday. The plants were set up by the VPR Foundation in response to appeals from residents struggling with fluoride contamination in groundwater. The new plants are located in Buchireddypalem, Vinjamur, Dagadarthi, and Indukurpeta.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Prabhakar Reddy said over 120 'Amrutha Dhara' water plants have now been established across Nellore district over the past few years. He mentioned that the goal was to provide a long-term solution to the ongoing challenge of securing safe drinking water in the region.



“Apart from setting up these units, the VPR foundation will also be responsible for maintenance and upkeep for one year under our corporate social responsibility policy,” he added.



The event was also attended by local YSRC MLA Ramireddy Prathap Kumar Reddy and other leaders from the party.



