YSRC Men Attack Media Photographer Covering Raptadu Siddham Meeting

Anantapur: The photographer of a local newspaper suffered serious injuries after being attacked by YSRC cadres at the Siddham meeting in Raptadu on Sunday.



Krishna, the photographer, suffered several injuries after he tried to rescue another photographer of a local paper from being attacked by a group of YSRC cadres consuming liquor.



This led to Krishna himself getting beaten up. Others shifted him to a nursing home, where he is undergoing treatment. Krishna has lodged a complaint with the police.



Journalist unions have condemned the attack on the photographer and demanded stringent action against the attackers.









