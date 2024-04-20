YSRC Manifesto In Next Two Days: Subba Reddy

Regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy said the response from the people in all the 175 Assembly segments and 25 parliament constituencies was overwhelming, making the party believe that YSRC would be successful in these elections to continue the second term.

“We will win at least 30 Assembly constituencies in north coastal Andhra Pradesh,” Subba Reddy said while talking to the media during the filing of nomination papers for Visakhapatnam North constituency candidate K.K. Raju on Friday.

Stating that the manifesto would be released in another two days, Subba Reddy said special focus was given to North Andhra in the election manifesto.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has already announced the government policy on the development of this region in the vision document,” said Subba Reddy.

Stating that he was personally supervising the nomination process, Subba Reddy said none could stop the victory of the YSRC as long as Jagan Mohan Reddy lived in the hearts of people who had received welfare schemes.

Participating in the nomination of Narsipatnam MLA candidate Petla Uma Shankar Ganesh in Narsipatnam, Subba Reddy said during the last five years, developmental works worth `1,700 crore were taken up in the Narsipatnam constituency.

He said if Ganesh was reelected, more development work would be taken up in the constituency.

Regarding Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency, he said the YSRC nominated a down-to-earth simple human being, Budi Mutyala Naidu, while the NDA fielded a rich candidate from another district.

“This election is a battle between the rich and the poor,” Subba Reddy said.